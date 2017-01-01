Our founder, Falon Fatemi - the youngest Google employee - realized that the web was full of hidden (missed) opportunities. She set out to fix this critical problem by surfacing previously undiscovered links between businesses and people that could be used to connect them in new and profound ways.

She started Node to create a world where connections are made differently. Node is solving this by indexing the web with a focus on people and organizations as the critical 'nodes' and using AI to signal match the links between buyer and seller, investor and investee, employer and employee and countless other connections.

Today, Node provides strategic insight, tactical guidance and cutting edge technology to help anyone find the right person at the right business at the right time with the right message...leading to your next life changing opportunity.